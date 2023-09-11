According to Odaily: Stake DAO revealed on the X platform that deposits within their Liquid Locker have reached 800,000 MAV. With this milestone achieved, Stake DAO plans to expand sdMAV availability to other blockchain networks and enable cross-chain liquidity in the next phase of their development.
