According to Blockworks: Cross-chain liquidity routing and swap protocol Squid has expanded its one-click swap application to the Cosmos Ecosystem. Built on the Axelar network, the protocol currently facilitates one-click cross-chain swaps across 12 different EVM blockchains using Axelar’s General Message Passing (GMP). Squid connects different decentralized exchanges between chains, such as Uniswap and Quickswap.

In its expansion to Cosmos, Squid uses the decentralized exchange Osmosis for token swaps, enabling users to swap tokens with a single click between Uniswap and Osmosis. These assets are then routed into the broader Cosmos ecosystem through the Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC), allowing for communication between independent blockchains.

The migration of dYdX to Cosmos inspired Squid's investment in building the new technology. The introduction of one-click swaps on Cosmos will enable users to send transactions between EVM-compatible chains and Cosmos app chains more efficiently.

Squid has prioritized security in its implementation, choosing Axelar for its highly generalizable interoperability layer, which supports native IBC in Cosmos.