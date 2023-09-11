According to Cointelegraph: Solana has experienced a 6% drop in price within the last 24 hours due to concerns that the bankrupt crypto exchange, FTX, might liquidate a significant portion of the token and other affiliated crypto assets. As per data from Solscan, the FTX estate holds approximately $1.5 billion worth of crypto assets on the Solana network, including $128 million in Solana tokens. This has sparked fears that the market could face a large influx of SOL tokens and other Solana-based altcoins, potentially affecting the asset's price.

The price of Solana has fallen 6% to $18.38 in the last 24 hours. Source: CoinGecko

However, FTX's bankruptcy filings outline a plan that includes restrictions on the amount of tokens that can be sold at once, potentially reducing the impact of such an event. The FTX estate plans to appoint Galaxy Digital Capital Management, led by Mike Novogratz, as the investment manager overseeing the sales of its recovered crypto holdings. According to the proposal, FTX would only be permitted to sell a maximum of $100 million worth of tokens each week, with the capacity to raise the limit to $200 million on an individual token basis. These limitations are designed to minimize any adverse effects on the broader market, providing a level of reassurance for Solana holders.

The total sum of Solana-based tokens on FTX Cold Storage #1 wallet. Source: Solscan

The plan awaits approval from the Delaware Bankruptcy Court, with a hearing on FTX's token sales and other matters scheduled for September 13.