According to Cointelegraph: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers have requested a pre-trial release for their client, citing inadequate internet connectivity in federal jail as a hindrance to defense preparation. Bankman-Fried's bail was revoked on August 11 after he was found trying to contact witnesses and undermine their credibility. His legal team has claimed that despite promises of weekday laptop access from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., these arrangements have not materialized.

The court filing marks the second pre-trial release request in the past week. The legal team has cited various instances where Bankman-Fried's access to a laptop was cut short due to jail proceedings or had limited functionality due to poor internet connection. Bankman-Fried's bail was originally revoked after he was found attempting to contact and intimidate former FTX executives and witnesses in the lawsuit. Despite multiple appeals for pre-trial release, judges have argued that he has violated bail conditions on several occasions, preventing an immediate release from being granted.