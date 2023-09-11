According to MistTrack monitoring: As reported by Odaily the Poly Network attacker has successfully transferred 1,500 ETH to Tornado Cash. This development occurs after the attacker failed to transfer 801 ETH to Tornado Cash earlier and opted to transfer the funds to a new address starting with 0xdBD, as indicated by PeckShieldAlert monitoring. The attacker appears to be moving the stolen funds to mask their trail, using Tornado Cash, a decentralized privacy protocol for Ethereum transactions.