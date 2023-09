According to Odaily and PeckShieldAlert monitoring, a phisher compromised Vitalik Buterin's X account, stealing 2 CryptoPunks from bokkypoobah.eth and selling them for a total of 202.5 ETH. The phisher was also involved in SIM Swap SCAM interactions and transferred 39.25 ETH to centralized exchanges (CEX), such as eXch and OKX. Furthermore, the criminal stole Vitalik #4100 and moved it to the vitalik.eth address.