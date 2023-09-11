According to Bitcoin.com: Nigerian Web3 startup Nestcoin has secured a total of $1.9 million in funding from existing and new investors, including Hashed Emergent, Alter Global, Magic Fund, CMT Digital, 4DX Ventures, Adaverse, and Base Ecosystem Fund. The capital will be used to strengthen Nestcoin's finances and further develop its non-custodial wallet.

Nestcoin's fundraising success comes nearly a year after losing access to millions of dollars in stablecoins held on the now-defunct FTX cryptocurrency exchange. The loss prompted the company to reduce its employee headcount and re-evaluate its business model, ultimately transitioning from a venture studio and investment holding company to a single-product company. According to CEO Yele Bademosi, the company's transparent approach helped make the tough decisions during the transition period.

