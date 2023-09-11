According to CertiK Alert: Memans_vip, a crypto project, has been confirmed as an exit scam as deposited BNB funds have been traced back to the deployer's wallet. EOA 0x9E1 has deposited a total of 1235.5 BNB since July, which originated from the deployer of @memans_vip using the `withdrawTokens` command on contract 0x0Ab. The projects' social accounts have since been deleted, further confirming the exit scam.

Exit scams are a common occurrence in the crypto industry where fraudulent projects abruptly shut down operations or misappropriate funds, leaving investors with substantial losses. It is crucial for investors to thoroughly research a project before investing and to be wary of projects promising unrealistic returns.

