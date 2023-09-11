According to CoinDesk: Cryptocurrency exchange Luno will halt some UK customers from investing in crypto assets from October 6, two days before the UK Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) new crypto promotion rules take effect. The FCA's rules classify cryptocurrencies as "restricted mass market investments," requiring advertisements and promotions to include clear warnings and prohibiting incentives. Companies have a three-month extension to comply with the regulations. While affected Luno customers will be unable to buy or trade cryptocurrencies, they will still be able to sell and withdraw funds. PayPal has also announced that it will pause crypto purchases in response to the UK's new rules.



