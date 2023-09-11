According to The Block: LayerZero Labs CEO Bryan Pellegrino has responded to the FTX lawsuit against his firm, calling it filled with "unsubstantiated claims." He stated that LayerZero, a cross-chain protocol, had attempted to address share ownership issues with FTX's liquidators for almost a year but was ignored, leading him to believe the lawsuit's purpose is to prolong the process in hopes of receiving more legal fees.

The FTX estate, led by CEO John Ray III, is suing LayerZero to reverse a series of deals made just before FTX's collapse, including the sale of a 5% stake in LayerZero to Alameda Research. The suit alleges that the deals constitute fraud as the company was already insolvent. Also in question are the re-sale of LayerZero's STG tokens and withdrawals associated with LayerZero's former COO Ari Litan.

Pellegrino defended LayerZero in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), arguing that any claims about preferential information concerning withdrawals are provably false and that his company did not know if FTX was insolvent at the time.