Justin Sun, founder of TRON, has reportedly considered acquiring the tokens and assets held by FTX to reduce their impact on the crypto community following a sell-off, according to a report from Odaily. Sun reportedly issued a statement urging the crypto community to unite and bolster the ecosystem. It remains unclear whether Sun will make an official offer for FTX tokens and assets.
Justin Sun Mulls Acquiring FTX Tokens and Assets to Mitigate Sell-Off Impact
2023-09-11 20:13
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
