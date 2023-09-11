According to Cointelegraph: India is developing a five-point crypto regulatory framework based on joint recommendations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB). The framework could result in legal legislation within the next 5-6 months. The Indian government aims to adopt a globally collaborative approach to the regulation, focusing on aspects like crypto taxation.

The five-point framework includes advanced Know Your Customer (KYC) for crypto companies, proof-of-reserve audits for crypto platforms, uniform taxation policy across nations, granting crypto exchanges authorized dealer status under the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines, and mandatory key positions like Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) for crypto platforms.

India welcomes the IMF-FSB recommendations for crypto regulation, as they call for market regulation instead of a blanket ban approach. With bans no longer considered a viable option, the joint crypto recommendations and the Finance Ministry's assurance of a legal framework in the coming months signal a positive outlook for the crypto industry in India.



