According to CoinDesk: Hackers gained control of Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin's X account and stole over $691,000 in assets, with 73% of that amount in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to blockchain analyst ZachXBT. The attackers posted a malicious phishing link on Buterin's account, which was later deleted. It remains unclear if Buterin was the victim of a SIM swap attack, and ZachXBT said it's possible an insider was paid off. This incident is the latest in a series of hacks and scams that have caused financial losses in the crypto industry, highlighting the need for heightened security measures. Last month, the Terra blockchain's official website was hacked, with the extent of the theft still unknown.

