According to Decrypt: Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin's Twitter account was hijacked, and a fake link promising exclusive commemorative NFTs was posted, leading to over $691,000 being stolen from users who followed the corrupted link. The malicious link prompted victims to connect their wallets to mint the NFT, which instead allowed the hacker to steal their funds. Warnings about the fake link spread through Crypto Twitter, with the first confirmation of the hack coming from Buterin's father. The hacker reportedly sent a stolen NFT to Buterin afterward.

The incident has raised concerns about Twitter's security and prompted a debate on compensation for victims and how developers should address such issues. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao pointed out that Twitter's account security is insufficient compared to traditional financial accounts and lacks essential features like 2FA and unique login IDs. Twitter does offer two-factor authentication, but only to users who pay for Twitter Blue.



