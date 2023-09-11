Cryptocurrency data analysis company Glassnode reported that both on-chain and off-chain transaction volumes in the cryptocurrency market have reached historic lows. Although long-term Bitcoin holders remain confident, 83.7% of short-term holders suffer from unrealized losses, becoming more sensitive to price fluctuations. Glassnode also noted that redemptions continue for most major stablecoins except for USDT, with a steady decline in stablecoin supply since April of last year. USDC supply dropped by $16.7 billion since November 2021, while USDT supply increased by over $13.3 billion. USDT's market share in the stablecoin market rose to 69%, a 25 percentage point jump since June of last year.