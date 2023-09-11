According to Cointelegraph: Grayscale's Bitcoin investment vehicle, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), has cut its discount to Bitcoin price to just 17%, its narrowest gap since December 2021, according to data from CoinGlass. The GBTC retraced nearly two years of losses following news that BlackRock plans to file a Bitcoin spot price-based exchange-traded fund (ETF). Grayscale executives were already fighting a legal battle with US regulators over turning GBTC into a spot ETF.

GBTC premium vs. asset holdings vs. BTC/USD chart (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass

While the SEC has yet to approve a single spot ETF application, Grayscale secured a welcome industry boost last month in its face-off with the SEC. However, GBTC's narrowing discount has not offset Bitcoin's recent price decline. At under $25,500, BTC price is struggling to regain traction, with September historically being a weak month that sees losses of up to 10%. Projections suggest late November as a potential bull run launch date for Bitcoin price.