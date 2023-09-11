According to Blockworks: G20 member countries have endorsed guidelines from the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to regulate cryptocurrency effectively and consistently, including stablecoins and decentralized finance (DeFi). The Delhi Declaration, unanimously approved by countries such as Brazil, Canada, the US, and the UK, emphasizes the need for uniform crypto regulations to avoid regulatory loopholes and to maintain macroeconomic and financial stability. The FSB and standard-setting bodies (SSBs) have been asked to ensure timely and consistent implementation of the guidelines worldwide to prevent regulatory arbitrage.

The IMF-FSB Roadmap, created to minimize money-laundering and terrorism financing risks in emerging economies, was also welcomed in the Delhi Declaration. It suggests a comprehensive crypto ban is unlikely, while calling for continued monitoring and dialogue on cryptocurrency regulations. The upcoming meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Marrakesh, Morocco this October is expected to continue the G20’s discussion on regulating crypto. IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva noted the need for further work in regulating digital money and crypto-assets.

