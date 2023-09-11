According to Cointelegraph: FTX's bankruptcy estate holds assets worth $7 billion, including $1.16 billion in Solana tokens (SOL) and $560 million in Bitcoin (BTC), according to a Monday court filing. The presentation also revealed payments in the billions made to senior executives, including founder Sam Bankman-Fried, before filing for bankruptcy in November of last year. The estate has secured $1.5 billion in cash, on top of the $1.1 billion it had in November, and holds $3.4 billion in crypto, as valued on August 31, along with unknown amounts of over 1,300 less liquid tokens such as MAPS and Serum (SRM).

FTX venture portfolio summary. Source: FTX

It also outlined $2.2 billion in cash, equity, real estate, and crypto received by Bankman-Fried and other executives leading up to bankruptcy, raising the possibility that such payments may be clawed back under US law and redistributed to creditors. Other assets held by FTX's estate include 38 properties in the Bahamas, valued at around $200 million, which its new management has attempted to reclaim, along with donations made to politicians and charities. FTX intends to seek permission from a New York court to sell its cryptocurrency holdings and return the proceeds to creditors.