According to Cointelegraph: Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX is exploring the possibility of reclaiming millions of dollars paid to high-profile individuals and sports teams that promoted the exchange before it filed for bankruptcy in November. A detailed list of recipients in an August 31 court filing includes $750,000 paid to ex-basketball player Shaquille O'Neal, over $300,000 to tennis star Naomi Osaka, over $270,000 to former baseball player David Ortiz, and over $200,000 to American football quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The list also includes nearly $420,000 paid to the Golden State Warriors and over $250,000 in various payments to the Miami Heat.

Many of the celebrities named in the filing, such as O'Neal, Osaka, and the Golden State Warriors, face class-action lawsuits from FTX users seeking damages. The users claim that they promoted the exchange, which sold unregistered securities. FTX has launched several lawsuits to attempt to recover funds, with the most recent lawsuit filed on September 9 against cross-chain protocol LayerZero Labs accusing the company of illegally withdrawing $21 million before FTX's bankruptcy last year.

FTX previously sued co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried and other former top executives in an attempt to recover over $1 billion in funds they allegedly misappropriated.

