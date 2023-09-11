According to Fortune Magazine: The FTX estate is in talks with over 75 bidders to consider relaunching the failed crypto exchange, as stated in a recent stakeholder briefing. Participants in the 'FTX 2.0' process have considered acquisition, merger, recapitalization, or other transactions to revive FTX.com and/or FTX US exchanges. Blockchain technology firm Figure and venture capital firm Tribe Capital have been mentioned as potentially interested parties. The development of FTX's possible relaunch comes amidst one of the most closely watched white-collar criminal cases, with FTX founder and ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried awaiting trial. Since the start of the year, FTX's FTT token has jumped nearly 17% on news of FTX 2.0's potential launch.

