According to Odaily: According to Dune data, the trading volume of friend.tech has reached 82,108.2 ETH. The cumulative protocol revenue has climbed to 3,732.2 ETH, and the current total user market value is 23,316.64 ETH.

Furthermore, DefiLlama data reveals that friend.tech's 24-hour protocol revenue reached an impressive $929,542. This achievement highlights the platform's rapid growth and thriving user activity within the DeFi ecosystem.