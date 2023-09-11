According to Odaily: The innovative financial group Flashwire Group has completed a Series A financing round earlier this year, raising a total of $10 million. Investors included Legend Trading, Cobo, Gate.io, VeChain, CyberX, and SuperChain Capital. Flashwire Group plans to officially launch several new financial products for the Web3 industry at the upcoming Token2049 Singapore Conference.

Flashwire's core products include a crypto-friendly digital bank (Flashwire.com), a cryptocurrency VISA debit card named Stella Pay (Stellapay.io), and a cryptocurrency lending platform called Anxin Finance (Anxin.finance). These innovative offerings aim to cater to the evolving needs of the global financial landscape centered around blockchain and digital assets.