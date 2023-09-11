According to Decrypt: Ethereum transaction fees have dropped to their lowest levels since November 2022, with the average fee for transfers now standing at $1.83, and the cost of token exchange via Uniswap at approximately $4.17 per Etherscan data. The decrease in transaction fees comes with a drop in activity from NFT sales, meme coin trading, and Telegram bots.

Ethereum supply since the Merge. Source: ultrasound money

As the demand for gas on Ethereum goes down, Ethereum has turned inflationary, something that does not usually happen but has happened in the past as well. Despite an uptick in Ethereum on-chain activity at the start of 2023, Ethereum supply has flatlined since then, with a slight increase recorded in September. Notably, the largest gas consumers were DeFi-related, and NFT sales volume has failed to pick up since Q2 of this year.

Although Ethereum’s supply has not been increasing, on-chain activity has remained largely the same throughout the past year, with Martin Lee, an analyst at Nansen, noting that, "Daily active addresses and transactions have more or less been sideways for the past year, active addresses hovering around ~400,000, and transactions ~1 million."

