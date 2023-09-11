According to Odaily: Ethereum network gas fees have dropped below 10 Gwei, currently sitting at 9 Gwei, according to Etherscan data. The decline in gas fees indicates a temporary relief for Ethereum users.

Lower gas fees can result in increased trading activity and interaction with decentralized applications (dApps) on the Ethereum network, as transaction costs become more affordable. However, fees may fluctuate due to network congestion and other factors. It remains to be seen whether this reduction in gas fees will hold or if it is a temporary respite for users on the Ethereum network.