According to Odaily: Ultrasound.money data shows that last week, the amount of ETH issued (15,559 ETH) exceeded the amount destroyed (11,374 ETH), resulting in an additional supply of 4,000 coins. ETH currently experiences an inflationary state, with an annual inflation rate of 0.18% based on inflation levels over the past seven days.

Matrixport analysts suggest in their latest market report that slower-than-expected revenue growth may cause the price of Ethereum to fall, especially as it approaches the psychologically significant level of $1,600. This threshold could trigger a potential price drop if Ethereum fails to maintain its upward momentum.