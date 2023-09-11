According to Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst, Eric Balchunas: The number of Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) launches in Asia reached a new high in August as new regulations in China and Japan made it easier and quicker for fund managers to release new products. According to reports, some funds were approved for the market in as little as two weeks, highlighting a significant reduction in the approval process.

In China, regulatory authorities simplified documentation and application requirements, providing scope for more issuers to participate and introduce more diverse ETF products to the market. Similarly, Japan's relaxed regulations have attracted more market participants, including foreign issuers, thereby boosting the number of ETF launches.

Despite the lack of specific information on ETF launch numbers and months by country, industry experts have attributed the increase in new products to regulatory changes that have motivated asset managers to introduce new and innovative products in Asia's ETF markets.

