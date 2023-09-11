According to Coinshares Report: Digital asset investment products have witnessed outflows totaling $59 million last week, marking the fourth consecutive week of outflows. The total run of outflows now amounts to $294 million, representing 0.9% of total assets under management (AuM). Trading volumes have also dropped by 73% compared to the prior week, which is attributed to concerns over regulation and recent dollar strength.

Bitcoin faced the most significant impact with outflows of $69 million, while short-bitcoin saw its largest single week of inflows since March 2023 at $15 million. Ethereum also experienced outflows totaling $4.8 million, bringing year-to-date outflows to $108 million, or 1.6% of AuM. In contrast, XRP recorded inflows of $0.7 million last week.

The negative sentiment extended to blockchain equities, which saw outflows of $10.8 million, marking the fifth consecutive week of outflows.

