According to The Block: The DeFi Education Fund has filed a petition to defend the crypto industry's use of open-source software, fighting back against claims of patent infringement. The Washington D.C.-based advocacy group took action after Connecticut-based technology company True Return Systems sued Compound Protocol and MakerDAO for alleged patent infringement in October 2022. True Return holds a patent for a process that brings off-chain data on-chain using oracles. The DeFi Education Fund argues the patent should never have been granted, as it wasn't a new invention, citing a similar Nasdaq patent filed over a year before True Return's.

Amanda Tuminelli, the DeFi Education Fund's Chief Legal Officer, said that "you don't see a lot of patents in crypto because people want to contribute to the growing open-source development community."