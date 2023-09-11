According to CoinDesk: One of the longest-running decentralized exchanges, Sushi, has expanded its services to the layer-1 blockchain Aptos. This move marks the first time Sushi has been accessible on a non-Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain. Sushi was previously accessible on Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Polygon, Fantom, BNB Chain, among others.

Sushi currently has $350 million in total value locked on its platform, with $267 million of that on Ethereum. In contrast, Aptos only has $45 million in locked value. However, Sushi's expansion to Aptos opens up a wider range of blockchain networks to the exchange, potentially paving the way for increased capital inflows and competition with other non-EVM chains like Solana, Mixin, and Osmosis.

Aptos, built by former Meta employees, rolled out its native APT token last year. Despite having a market cap of over $1 billion, the blockchain has struggled to attract a significant share of decentralized finance total value locked. Sushi said in a statement that their expansion to Aptos not only unlocks a new level of deep liquidity across major blockchain networks but also significantly elevates the cross-chain trading experience.