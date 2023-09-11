According to Odaily: DappRadar has released its industry report for August. Key findings include a 17% month-on-month increase in the number of daily independent active wallets (UAW) to 2 million. UAW in chain games increased by 6% and accounted for 37% of the total.

In contrast, the total value locked (TVL) in the DeFi field fell by 5% to US$72 billion. Meanwhile, the NFT transaction volume fell by 16% to US$559 million, and the number of transactions decreased by 13% to 3.2 million.

Notably, Blur's trading volume leads with a 38% market share, while OpenSea fell to a yearly low of 14% but still has 212,000 active traders. The report also highlights cases of hackers attacking smart contracts to defraud investors, which resulted in a $28.4 million loss of crypto assets.

Furthermore, PYUSD adoption was low in its first month of launch, with a daily trading volume of less than $100,000 and only one non-exchange wallet holding over $10,000 in PYUSD.