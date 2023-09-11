According to Blockworks: Crypto market trading volumes have reached their lowest levels in years, instigating a price drop for top assets by market capitalization, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. While experts believe lower interest rates and the approval of spot crypto ETFs in the US could revive these volumes, the trading environment may stay subdued for the time being.

Centralized exchange average daily volumes declined by 16% to $8.4 billion in August and plummeted 78% YoY, per Compass Point Research and Trading. These volumes slipped to an "abysmal" $5.9 billion in the 1st week of September, reflecting a 29% decrease MoM. Centralized exchange weekly trading volumes, averaging approximately $9 billion, are at their lowest level since late 2020, according to Fineqia International analyst Matteo Greco.

In addition, approximately 75% of Bitcoin's total supply is held by long-term holders, resulting in the lowest amount of BTC held by short-term owners since 2011. Greco attributes the decrease in market liquidity to interest rate hikes by central banks over the past 18 months, causing the most substantial impact on the volatile digital asset market.

Analysts expect a potential rebound early in 2024, with lower interest rates and renewed economic growth spurring crypto volumes. A spot Bitcoin or Ether ETF could also contribute to a faster recovery, decoupling crypto markets from the broader macro picture.



