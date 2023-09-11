According to Cointelegraph: Cryptocurrency assets experienced their fourth straight week of outflows from Sept. 3-9, with a total of $59.3 million in outflows, bringing the four-week total to $249 million. Bitcoin accounted for the majority of the activity, with $68.9 million in outflows, partially offset by $15.2 million in Short Bitcoin inflows and $0.7 million in XRP inflows.

CoinShares cited regulatory and financial market insecurity as the main drivers for the continued outflows, adding that trading volumes also plummeted by 73% compared to the prior week, amounting to just $754 million. Solana, a favorite among investors in recent weeks, saw a shift in momentum as it recorded $1.1 million in outflows, breaking its nine-week inflow streak.

Ether, trailing far behind Bitcoin, experienced outflows of $4.8 million last week. CoinShares labeled Ether as the "least loved digital asset amongst ETP [exchange-traded product] investors this year," with a total of $108 million in year-to-date outflows.

Countries like Germany, Canada, and the United States led the outflows, while Brazil registered a modest $0.1 million in inflows. Expert analysts predict Bitcoin's slump could continue, impacting the overall outflows.

