According to Cointelegraph: Coinbase has issued a clarification regarding its services for Indian customers after a circulating report by TechCrunch suggested the exchange would shut down all operations in the country by September 25th. The report claimed users received an email warning them to remove any funds from the exchange. However, the email was not directed at all Indian customers but instead targeted those breaching the exchange's standards.

A Coinbase spokesperson shared the email with Cointelegraph, emphasizing that it doesn't impact users' access to Coinbase Cloud services and only affects retail services for accounts not meeting their updated standards. The spokesperson explained that during a routine review, some accounts were identified as not meeting the updated criteria and would be disabled. Affected users' funds remain safe and they can withdraw their balances or send them to other crypto service providers until September 25th.

Despite this clarification, users in India have reported difficulty signing up for Coinbase's exchange, being prompted to download the Coinbase Wallet app instead. The platform faced regulatory pressure leading to the halt of payment services through the United Payments Interface (UPI) for Indian users earlier this year. As of now, Indian users on Coinbase can only withdraw existing crypto assets from their accounts.