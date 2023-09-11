According to Odaily: Cardano Catalyst's voting mechanism is suspected of having loopholes that could be exploited. One such vulnerability allows users to submit multiple proposals under different aliases, potentially receiving sizable amounts of funding. Easily executed, this could result in collective votes against the proposals and adversely affect the legitimacy and efficacy of the entire voting process. The Cardano team must investigate and address these issues to maintain the integrity of their platform and project executions.



