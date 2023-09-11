According to CoinDesk: Bitcoin dropped to $24,963, its first time beneath $25,000 since mid-June, as altcoins brace for a potential deeper crash due to FTX's sale of its $3.4 billion digital asset stash. While Bitcoin has since rebounded slightly to around $25,140, it is still down 2.6% in the last 24 hours. Matrixport, a Singapore-based digital asset service provider, warned that FTX's crypto sales may negatively impact altcoin prices for the rest of the year. Currently underperforming, altcoins such as Solana's SOL, Toncoin's TON, Arbitrum's ARB, and Ripple's XRP are all experiencing declines.

As FTX seeks approval from bankruptcy court to liquidate its cryptocurrency holdings, the market is preparing for increased selling pressure. FTX holds $1.16 billion worth of SOL, which represents almost 16% of its outstanding supply, contributing to the high selling pressure on the token. The exchange also holds $560 million in Bitcoin and hundreds of millions in lesser-known illiquid micro-cap tokens.

