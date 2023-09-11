According to Bitcoin.com: Ethereum (ETH) began the week trading below $1,600, with the market awaiting key data points from the United States, including inflation, retail sales, and consumer sentiment figures. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) continued to trade under the $26,000 level.
BTC/USD slipped to a low of $25,620.46 during today's session, with the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) nearing a floor of 35.00. Ethereum edged lower, falling to $1,581.79 during the session, reaching its lowest level since August 22. The price strength for ETH is now considered oversold, tracking at 31.27, and with the next support point at 28.00.