According to Bitcoin.com: Ethereum (ETH) began the week trading below $1,600, with the market awaiting key data points from the United States, including inflation, retail sales, and consumer sentiment figures. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) continued to trade under the $26,000 level.

Bitcoin chart by TradingView

BTC/USD slipped to a low of $25,620.46 during today's session, with the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) nearing a floor of 35.00. Ethereum edged lower, falling to $1,581.79 during the session, reaching its lowest level since August 22. The price strength for ETH is now considered oversold, tracking at 31.27, and with the next support point at 28.00.

Ethereum chart by TradingView



