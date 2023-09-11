According to Cointelegraph: Binance regional markets head, Richard Teng, has stated that despite regulatory challenges, the company is financially secure and has no similarities to the collapsed exchange FTX. In an exclusive interview with Magazine editor Andrew Fenton, Teng addressed various challenges faced by Binance's regional divisions and dismissed comparisons to FTX as unjustified: "Our assets are backed one-to-one."

Teng also welcomed regulatory scrutiny as Binance is the largest global cryptocurrency exchange, noting that the company continues to adhere to international norms and standards concerning sanctioned entities and individuals.

Regarding the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, Teng said it could benefit exchanges by creating standardized rules for the industry and considers MiCA a "step in the right direction" for the EU member states, potentially leading to a global convergence of regulatory guidelines.

