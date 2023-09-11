The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, down by -0.51% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,571 and $26,034 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,669, down by -0.73%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include MULTI, BLZ, and OAX, up by 38%, 16%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1591.32 (-2.12%)

  • BNB: $208.8 (-1.97%)

  • XRP: $0.4795 (-4.18%)

  • DOGE: $0.06081 (-1.94%)

  • ADA: $0.2436 (-2.48%)

  • SOL: $17.8 (-3.37%)

  • TRX: $0.07822 (-0.46%)

  • DOT: $4.023 (-3.92%)

  • MATIC: $0.5096 (-3.26%)

  • LTC: $60.52 (-1.66%)

Top gainers on Binance: