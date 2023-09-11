The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, down by -0.51% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,571 and $26,034 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,669, down by -0.73%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include MULTI, BLZ, and OAX, up by 38%, 16%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
India Works on 5-Point Crypto Legislation, Rejecting Bans in Favor of Regulation
ETF Launches in Asia Hit Record High in August Amid New Regulations
Phisher Steals 2 CryptoPunks from Vitalik Buterin's X Account and Sells for 202.5 ETH
Sam Bankman-Fried's Lawyers Seek Pre-Trial Release, Citing Poor Internet Connection in Jail
Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Show ETH below $1,600 Ahead of Key US Economic Data
Bank of International Settlements Encourages Blockchain-Based Solutions for Sustainable Finance
Federal Reserve's September Interest Rate Decision Could Impact Bitcoin Price
MasterCard Collaborates with Central Banks to Support CBDC Initiatives
Ethereum Network Gas Fees Fall Below 10 Gwei, Offering Relief for Users
Market movers:
ETH: $1591.32 (-2.12%)
BNB: $208.8 (-1.97%)
XRP: $0.4795 (-4.18%)
DOGE: $0.06081 (-1.94%)
ADA: $0.2436 (-2.48%)
SOL: $17.8 (-3.37%)
TRX: $0.07822 (-0.46%)
DOT: $4.023 (-3.92%)
MATIC: $0.5096 (-3.26%)
LTC: $60.52 (-1.66%)
Top gainers on Binance:
MULTI/BUSD (+38%)
BLZ/BUSD (+16%)
OAX/BUSD (+13%)