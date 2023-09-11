Binance Charity has announced in a blog post its plan to support victims of the devastating earthquake in Morocco by distributing up to $3 million in Binance Coin (BNB) to affected users. The organization will utilize Proof of Address (POA) to identify Binance users in the hardest-hit Marrakesh-Safi Province. Those with POA completed before September 9, 2023, will receive $100 in BNB directly in their accounts. In addition, Binance will donate $25 in BNB to existing users who complete POA between September 9 and September 30, 2023.

Furthermore, active transacting users in Morocco who are not in the affected area will get a $10 BNB airdrop. The initiative is expected to reach approximately 70,000 Binance users in the country and offer swift financial assistance for essential needs. Binance Charity has also set up a public donation address for contributions in various cryptocurrencies, with all funds raised to be donated to an authorized non-governmental organization (NGO) in the region.



