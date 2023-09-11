According to The Block: The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) has initiated a COP28 UAE TechSprint, urging developers to create sustainable finance solutions using blockchain, AI, and the Internet of Things. Developed in partnership with the Central Bank of the UAE and the Emirates Institute of Finance, the initiative aims to address data verification gaps in sustainable finance.

The TechSprint presents three problem statements: applying AI to strengthen reporting, verification, and disclosure mechanisms, using blockchain to enhance transparency, traceability, and accountability in sustainable finance, and integrating IoT and sensor technology for informed assessments of impact, risk, or compliance.

Open to global developers, the initiative's proposal deadline is October 6, and the winners will be announced on December 4 during an event at COP28 UAE, hosted by the UAE from November 30 to December 12 at Expo City Dubai.

