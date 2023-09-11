According to Decrypt: ApeCoin, the Ethereum-based token associated with Yuga Labs' Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, has experienced a significant decline, hitting an all-time low. Currently trading at $1.16, the token has fallen 7% in the last 24 hours and a staggering 42% over the past month, according to CoinGecko. The dip in ApeCoin's value coincides with a slowdown in the NFT market compared to its peak performance in 2021 and 2022.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection has fared slightly better, with its floor price dipping just 21% during the same period. However, the Apes' value continues to fluctuate, hitting a multi-year low in August. The overall decline in ApeCoin's value contrasts sharply with its previous high of $26.70 shortly after its launch in March 2022.

Enthusiasm for Yuga Labs' metaverse game, Otherside, initially drove the token's value up as it is intended to be the native currency for the digital universe. However, as the game remains in development, the token's value has faltered. ApeCoin owners participate in the project's direction through regular votes via the ApeCoin DAO, the token's official "steward." Recent proposals have drawn mixed opinions from the community, with the creation of an ApeCoin price tracker facing significant opposition, while support grows for funding an Ape-centric documentary.