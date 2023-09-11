According to Cointelegraph: A collaboration between DeFi developers from Seashell, RNG Labs, and Loreum Labs, along with advisors from Ampleforth, Uniswap, and other projects, is introducing noncustodial liquidity markets on layer-2 Base network through the Seamless Protocol, an Aave v3 fork. With predetermined borrowing strategies in place, Seamless Protocol enables smart contracts to perform undercollateralized borrowing on-chain automatically and trustlessly.

Undercollateralized borrowing is not new in the crypto space, but Seamless Protocol combines on-chain and off-chain steps to connect liquidity pools directly to borrowers. The protocol also includes general purpose loans, which are governed by traditional DeFi lending rules requiring overcollateralization. Seamless views its solution as more suitable for DeFi than on-chain reputation scores or identity systems, relying on a smart contract-to-contract system for undercollateralized borrowing.



