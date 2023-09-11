According to Odaily: the decentralized transaction aggregator 1inch Network community has passed the 1IP-41 proposal with a 98.86% approval rate. The proposal involves exchanging 1 million USDC held by 1inch DAO into DAI. Subsequently, the 1 million DAI will be staked to earn interest through MakerDAO's DSR (Dai Savings Rate) mechanism and directly mint sDAI.

By utilizing sDAI, the 1inch DAO can hold sDAI in its treasury to represent its DSR yields directly. This decision demonstrates the community's proactive efforts to maximize returns and efficiently manage 1inch DAO's assets.



