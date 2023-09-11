According to Techcrunch: Startup 0xPass, focused on developing secure login systems for web3 applications, has raised $1.8 million in a pre-seed round featuring investment from Balaji Srinivasan, the former Coinbase CTO, and other investors in the US and Asia. Born at the Stanford Blockchain Club, 0xPass aims to make crypto wallets more secure and accessible for widespread adoption, addressing the current cumbersome login experience requiring technical expertise.

By allowing developers to incorporate multiple authentication methods into non-custodial wallets, 0xPass seeks to provide a sophisticated and flexible alternative to traditional multi-person computation (MPC) solutions. The firm's backers endorse the future of non-custodial wallets, betting on 0xPass and its utilization of MPC algorithms with secure enclaves for a fully non-custodial system.

Despite minimal competition, the primary challenge for 0xPass remains the unknown regulatory landscape surrounding wallet infrastructure. As crypto matures, the company plans to monetize based on usage of its key management system.

