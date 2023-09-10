According to Spot On Chain monitoring, an early buyer address with the prefix 0x9da has recently exchanged 45.2911 billion PEPE for 194.31 ETH, earning an estimated profit of US$216,000, which represents a 216% return. This transaction highlights the significant gains that investors are making in the cryptocurrency market, specifically in altcoins such as PEPE.

In a similar move, another whale address with the prefix 0x3ae created a liquidity pool comprising 5.71 trillion PEPE valued at approximately $4.13 million and 508 ETH, an hour ago. This action indicates a bullish sentiment among investors and suggests that investor confidence in the market is growing.