According to a report by on-chain intelligence platform Arkham posted on the X platform, the "top ETH entities" list comprises exchanges, active whales, and even a permanently destroyed wallet address. Binance and Grayscale are the two largest ETH entities, but their holding models differ greatly. Binance keeps the majority of ETH in two cold wallets and currently holds over $5.7 billion of ETH, while Grayscale has nearly $5 billion ETH held in over 650 addresses through its Ethereum Trust product.

The 15th largest ETH holder is a destroyed Polkadot Multisig that inadvertently sent a kill() command to the Parity library on November 6, 2017, resulting in holding 306,000 ETH worth $500 million permanently unrecoverable.

Interestingly, two wallets among the top 30 ETH addresses still hold ETH purchased during the Ethereum presale. Among them, the 22nd-largest ETH wallet that starts with "0x2B6" received 250,000 ETH in the genesis block. The report suggests that some early adopters are still holding onto their ETH holdings despite the recent price fluctuations.

