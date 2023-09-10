According to Cointelegraph: In an effort to combat the growing issue of spam and irrelevant proposals within its community, Terra Classic is contemplating raising the minimum deposit requirement needed for submitting a proposal. The increase from 1 million LUNC to 5 million LUNC is aimed at creating a higher barrier to entry for scam proposals, ensuring only more serious proposals advance to the voting stage.

Proposal 11780, titled "Initiative to Address Spam Proposals by Raising Minimum Deposit to 5M LUNC," is currently under consideration. Validators agree that the current 1 million LUNC requirement is insufficient in preventing spam proposals. Hexxagon, the developer team behind the community-owned Station wallet, has noted an increase in spam proposals of late.

The proposal currently has 34% of votes in favor, 64% against, and 2% "No with veto." Nine validators, such as Hexxagon, Lunanauts, and Coinpayu, support the proposal. Meanwhile, Terra Classic developers are preparing for the v2.2.1 core upgrade on September 12 at 9:57 am UTC. The TerraUSD Classic (USTC) quant team is also working with centralized exchanges in an attempt to reestablish the peg of USTC.

Both Terra LUNA and Terra Classic's LUNC have seen increased trading volumes recently, likely due to community-approved proposals. LUNA has witnessed growth of over 5% in the past week, while LUNC has shown upward momentum in anticipation of the core upgrade.