According to Odaily: Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission has disclosed that 52 virtual currency platform operators are planning to enter the Taiwan market, 25 of these operators, including two Taiwan branches of foreign companies, have completed legal compliance statements regarding anti-money laundering (AML) measures. The remaining 27 companies are in the process of fulfilling compliance requirements.

The Financial Supervisory Commission is set to announce guiding principles for virtual asset management in September and does not rule out the possibility of creating dedicated legislation in the future. Until then, the commission will regulate virtual asset operators according to the Money Laundering Prevention Act. Operators that fail to issue AML compliance statements will be required to make improvements or face penalties ranging from 500,000 yuan to 10 million yuan.

On September 7, officials from Taiwan's financial regulatory agency confirmed they had held a public hearing to gather opinions from industry players. They expect to announce the "Management of Virtual Asset Platforms and Transactions" guidelines for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) by the end of this month. Industry associations will subsequently formulate self-regulatory norms.