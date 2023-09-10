According to PeckShieldAlert monitoring: In a recent cyber attack on the Jimbos Protocol, hackers have reportedly made away with US$7.5 million worth of funds. These funds were transferred through Tornado.cash, a decentralized application used for private transactions on the Ethereum blockchain.

