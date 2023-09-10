Odaily reports that Ian McGinley, the Director of the CFTC's Enforcement Department, has emphasized that law enforcement will continue to keep pace with the DeFi sector's development. This statement coincides with the recent charges against DeFi-related companies Opyn, ZeroEx, and Deridex by the CFTC for operating unregistered platforms and allowing Americans to trade digital asset derivatives.

Deridex and Opyn face allegations of failing to register as a swap execution facility (SEF) or designated contract market (DCM), failing to register as a futures commission merchant (FCM), and not adopting customer identification procedures as required for FCMs under the Bank Secrecy Act. ZeroEx, Opyn, and Deridex are also accused of illegally offering leveraged and margin retail commodity trading in digital assets.

To settle the charges, the CFTC has required Opyn, ZeroEx, and Deridex to pay civil penalties of $250,000, $200,000, and $100,000, respectively, and cease their violations. The companies have agreed to pay these civil penalties to avoid further legal action.

